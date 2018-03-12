Kane injured as Spurs come from behind

Tottenham came from behind to thump Bournemouth 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium but now face an anxious wait to learn the severity of Harry Kane's first-half injury.
The England striker was substituted in the 34th minute after suffering a heavy blow on his ankle from Asmir Begovic as he turned home Christian Eriksen's cross from an offside position.
Dele Alli, who also limped off late on, swiftly helped turn attention away from Kane's departure, though, meeting Serge Aurier's cross to cancel out Junior Stanislas' early opener for the hosts.
And Son Heung-min's fine season continued as he scored twice in the final half-hour - his 11th and 12th league goals of the campaign - to secure the win for Spurs.
Aurier then added gloss to the scoreline in injury time, taking advantage of some poor goalkeeping from Begovic to head in at the back post.
The result marks a return to winning ways for Tottenham after their Champions League exit to Juventus in midweek and moves them ahead of Liverpool into third, four points behind Manchester United.
Key Opta Stats:
- Tottenham are now unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games (W9 D3) – only once before have they been on a longer run without a defeat in the competition (14 games ending in December 2015).
- Bournemouth have now failed to beat Spurs in six Premier League meetings (D1 L5). Only against Manchester City City (0 points) have they picked up fewer points in the competition since they joined.
- Indeed, the Cherries side have conceded 17 goals in six Premier League games against Spurs – only Man City have netted more against them since they joined the competition (21).
- Eddie Howe’s side have now lost 19 points from leading positions this season; only West Brom (21) have dropped more after taking the lead in the Premier League.
- Dele Alli has scored 10+ goals in all competitions in each of his three seasons with Spurs (42 goals total).
- Dele Alli has now scored in 30 Premier League games and is yet to end on the losing side in those matches (W24 D6 L0), with only three players scoring in more without losing - James Milner (47), Darius Vassell (46) and Salomon Kalou (32).
- Son Heung-Min has scored seven goals in his last four games in all competitions, as many as his previous 22 combined.
- This was Mauricio Pochettino’s 144th Premier League game in charge of Tottenham – no manager has taken charge of more in the competition for the Lilywhites (level with Harry Redknapp).
- Indeed, this was Pochettino’s 150thleague win as a manager, 82 of which have come with current club Tottenham (55%).