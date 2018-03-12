Massimiliano Allegri stressed Juventus have won nothing yet as his side moved top of the Serie A table on Sunday.

Serie A: Juventus have won nothing yet, says Allegri

Paulo Dybala's double rendered a missed Gonzalo Higuain penalty irrelevant as Juve jumped above Napoli into top spot thanks to a 2-0 win over Udinese in Turin.

Juve are also in the Coppa Italia final - where they will face AC Milan - and are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after knocking out Tottenham this week.

READ MORE: Dybala double sends Allegri’s men top

READ MORE: Spurs out of Europe as Juventus roar back

READ MORE: Pochettino claims are totally unfounded – Marotta

Maurizio Sarri's Napoli will reclaim first place in Serie A if they win at Inter later on Sunday and Allegri does not want Juventus to become complacent, despite racking up an 11th consecutive victory in the league.

"We haven't achieved anything yet, as the season ends in May," Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

"On Wednesday, we got past Tottenham to reach the next Champions League round, we beat Udinese and can now focus on Atalanta [who they play in Serie A on Wednesday].

"We suffered a little at the start today, but I can only compliment the players for doing so well. Dybala is improving, the two goals against Lazio and Spurs gave him a boost mentally.

"Gonzalo Higuain is doing well too, even if he didn't convert the penalty, as he provided the assist for Dybala's second goal. On Wednesday there's another crucial game that we have to win against Atalanta.

"So far this season, Higuain and Dybala missed two [penalties] each, so hopefully they won't miss any more. I had told Paulo to take it today, but that's fine."

Dybala, who also hit a double in last season's home fixture against Udinese, cleared up the confusion over Juve's penalty takers.

"After the drama of Wednesday night, there was a risk that we might have gone into today’s match too relaxed, but instead we showed character and experience to seal all three points," Dybala said.

"I'm happy to have helped the team with my goals. We're putting pressure on our rivals and we keep moving forwards. It all depends on us now.

"I have a gentleman's agreement with Pipita [Higuain] that when one of us scores, the other takes the penalty. The fact he missed doesn't change anything."