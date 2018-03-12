Results from Tiger Woods' final round at the Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods didn't end his PGA Tour drought at the Valspar Championship on Sunday, but his performance should give the 14-time major winner plenty of confidence moving forward.

Woods finished 9-under (70-68-67-70), tied for second with Patrick Reed behind Paul Casey. Tiger's last PGA Tour win came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but if this tournament is any indication, Woods will have another chance to taste victory soon. It's as good a time as any for Woods to be playing well with The Masters coming up next month.

Tiger Woods' Round 4 results from Valspar Championship

(All updates ET)

5:55 p.m. — Tiger's second shot on 18 leaves him with a tough birdie putt, and he is unable to force the playoff with Paul Casey. Woods missed out on a few good chances to take the lead, but give him credit for a solid showing.

He goes 9-under (70-68-67-70) at the Valspar Championship, tying for second place with Patrick Reed.



What a ride.



Tiger Woods finishes 1 short of forcing a playoff.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/70hs4VSaBE

5:42 p.m. — That's a 44-footer on Hole 17. Only one hole left...

5:40 p.m. — VINTAGE TIGER! Woods drains a long birdie putt, and he's now one shot back. Do you think he liked that one?



Tiger is all smiles as he's just one shot back. pic.twitter.com/LuR4OoL4jP

5:30 p.m. — Another par on 16 for Woods. Two back with two left. Any Tiger magic left?

5:15 p.m. — So close! Tiger's second shot on 15, a chip from the fringe, didn't have quite enough on it, leaving him with yet another par. A terrific shot, though.

5:10 p.m. — Tiger leaves a good birdie chance short. That has to be disappointing. Woods is still two back of the leaders with Holes 15-18 remaining.

5:01 p.m. — Woods is stuck on 8-under after his ninth consecutive par. He heads to Hole 14 chasing Paul Casey and Patrick Reed, who put himself in position for birdie with this beautiful shot on 14.



What a swing! @PReedGolf is tied for the lead after this shot set up birdie.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/kNhGXaznzZ

4:46 p.m. — And there's your leader. Paul Casey enters the clubhouse at 10-under.



Paul Casey is the man to beat.



Will he claim his 2nd PGA TOUR title? pic.twitter.com/9JquwZPVCS

4:40 p.m. — Tiger keeps picking up pars, but he's going to need birdies here if he wants to take the lead. Let's see what Woods does on Hole 13 (par 3).

4:25 p.m. — Woods remains at 8-under following a par on Hole 11. Paul Casey still holds the lead at 10-under with a few challengers still on the course: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Sam Burns and Woods are on the Back 9.

4:07 p.m. — There is an opportunity for a long birdie putt, but Tiger leaves it just short. That's another par on Hole 10, leaving Woods at 8-under.

4:02 p.m. — Here's how Tiger looked on the Front 9. Not too shabby.



Front 9 stats for @TigerWoods ...

5/7 fairways hit

7/9 greens hit

17 putts



He's T4 and 2 back. pic.twitter.com/OLTc1CT788

3:42 p.m. — Woods misses left of the fairway on Hole 9 on his tee shot, but he recovers to set up a par putt.

3:37 p.m. — Tiger just misses the birdie. Meanwhile Paul Casey is alone atop the leaderboard.

3:31 p.m. — An excellent drive from Tiger on Hole 8. He'll have another chance for birdie.

3:27 p.m. — Tiger misses a solid birdie putt chance. Another par for him today.

3:25 p.m. — Paul Casey now shares the lead with Justin Rose at 9-under.



Pretty perfect from @Paul_Casey!



He co-leads in search of his 2nd PGA TOUR win.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/FQhu6eKa8r

3:14 p.m. — He two putts Hole 6 and that'll be another par. Tiger still at 8-under.

3:07 p.m. — Nice drive from Tiger and he's on the green after his second shot for a long birdie try.



Sunday Red.

Sunday club twirl.



Yes, please. pic.twitter.com/oFLwXV3EFk

3:02 p.m. — Tiger gets it onto the green after hitting the bunker but misses the birdie putt and settles for par.

3:00 p.m. — Justin Rose now has the lead at 9-under. Corey Conners has dropped down and is tied for fourth at 7-under.

2:55 p.m. — Tiger finds the bunker on his second shot of Hole 5.

2:44 p.m. — He can't sink the putt for par so it'll be a bogey on Hole 4 for Tiger.



A bogey for Tiger.



He falls to T2. pic.twitter.com/oMJmHAIoMg

2:36 p.m. — Woods' tee shot comes up just short of the green on Hole 4 (par 3).

2:31 p.m. — Tiger nearly has himself another birdie but the long putt is short. Still came away with par on Hole 3 and the share of the lead is intact.

2:19 p.m. — A couple nice shots on Hole 2 and Tiger pars it. Still tied for the lead.

2:03 p.m. — It'll be a birdie for Tiger on Hole 1. He's tied for the lead.

1:57 p.m. — He finds the green on his fairway shot.

1:50 p.m. — Tiger tees off. Solid shot and he finds the fairway.

1:30 p.m. — 20 minutes to go.

1:15 p.m. — Tiger preparing for the final round in his classic red shirt.