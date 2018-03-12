News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane limped out of Sunday's clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash

Kane limps out of Bournemouth clash

The Premier League's joint top-scorer appeared to twist his ankle under pressure from Asmir Begovic as he turned home Christian Eriksen's cross from an offside position.

After receiving treatment on the pitch for a few minutes, the 24-year-old trudged towards the dressing room and was replaced by Erik Lamela.

READ MORE: Wenger’s 700th win arrests Premier League losing run

READ MORE: Pochettino claims are totally unfounded – Marotta

Tottenham made light work of his absence, cancelling out Junior Stanislas' early opener just a minute later through Dele Alli.


Back To Top