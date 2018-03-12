Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Score, highlights from Wildcats' exciting win over Volunteers

Kentucky lost to Tennessee in January. The Wildcats fell to the Volunteers again in February. But John Calipari's young squad refused to leave the SEC Tournament without the trophy in March.

In a back-and-forth contest on Sunday afternoon, Kentucky defeated Tennessee by a final score of 77-72 to capture its fourth consecutive SEC Tournament title. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Wildcats with a game-high 29 points, and Kevin Knox added 18 points of his own. Admiral Schofield kept the Volunteers alive after Tennessee struggled through a rough first half, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Final score: Kentucky 77, Tennessee 72

3:22 p.m. ET — If you want to know why Kentucky took home the SEC title on Sunday, just take a look at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's line: 29 points (10-of-16 shooting, 7-of-7 on free throws), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. He drove to the basket at will and finished regardless of the defenders placed in front of him. He's going to make quite a good pro.



3:10 p.m. ET — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander calmly drains both free throws to make it a two-possession game, and Tennessee is unable to score on the other end. After PJ Washington hits one of two at the free throw line, Jordan Bone makes a 3-pointer from the corner, but it's simply too late. Gilgeous-Alexander closes the contest with two more free throws.

Kentucky wins the 2018 SEC Tournament.

3:06 p.m. ET — Tennessee fouls to stop the clock, and after a couple free throws from Quade Green, Kentucky leads by five. But Admiral Schofield cuts it back down to three with an insane putback finish as he falls to the ground.

Kentucky 72, Tennessee 69 with 21.2 seconds.

3:03 p.m. ET — Jordan Bone just BANKED in a 3-pointer from the corner. That was nuts. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responds with another tough shot. He's been terrific. Kentucky leads 70-67 with under one minute to go.



3:00 p.m. ET — Uh oh. Wenyen Gabriel fouls out with 2:45 remaining. He leaves the game with 12 points, six rebunds, three steals and two blocks.

2:55 p.m. ET — WOW. Sacha Killeya-Jones throws down a rim-rattling putback dunk to push Kentucky ahead by four.

Kentucky 66, Tennessee 62 with 3:35 on the clock. This has been a fun one.

2:47 p.m. ET — Lamonte Turner likes shooting his 3-pointers from a different solar system.



2:40 p.m. ET — Oh boy. Admiral Schofield earns his third foul with less than 10 minutes to go in regulation. He's been huge for the Volunteers, but he will have to take a seat. Let's see if Kentucky takes advantage with Schofield out.

2:28 p.m. ET — Kentucky answers with a 14-2 run of its own, and the Wildcats shoot ahead by nine points. Kevin Knox has found his shooting touch with 17 points, including 3-of-6 from deep.



2:17 p.m. ET — HELLO, TENNESSEE. Admiral Schofield hits another 3-pointer to give his team the lead. Tennessee is on a 10-2 run to start the second half. We've got a game, folks.



2:10 p.m. ET — Grant Williams opens up the second half with a nice lefty hook in the post. Only 20 minutes left with an SEC title on the line.

Halftime: Kentucky 36, Tennessee 31

1:57 p.m. ET — After leading by as many as 17 points, Kentucky takes a five-point lead to the locker room. Admiral Schofield has a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds. He was the driving force behind the Volunteers' comeback (15-3 run to close the half).

Here's what NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz likes about Schofield's game...



1:50 p.m. ET — Admiral Schofield is keeping Tennessee in this game. The junior forward has 13 points after drilling a 3-pointer and cutting Kentucky's lead to single digits. Some signs of life with the first half coming to a close...



1:43 p.m. ET — How are things going for Tennessee? The Volunteers are shooting 5-of-26 (20 percent) from the field and 1-of-9 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range. In the first half of their semifinal game against Arkansas, the Volunteers shot 76 percent.

Kentucky 33, Tennessee 18 with less than four minutes to go in the first half. All Wildcats at the moment.

1:30 p.m. ET — This seems... notable. Rick Barnes calls timeout as Kentucky extends its lead to 15 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox have already combined for 20 points.



1:25 p.m. ET — Tennessee is tied at 10... with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The potential lottery pick leads all scorers as Kentucky takes an 18-10 advantage to the bench with 11:07 on the clock.



1:19 p.m. ET — Keep an eye out for Wenyen Gabriel. He was on fire against Alabama in Kentucky's semifinal game, scoring 23 points off the bench, including 7-of-7 from 3-point range.

1:12 p.m. ET — First break in the action with 15:49 remaining in the first half. Kentucky holds an early 8-3 lead behind five quick points from Kevin Knox. All those fans in blue are thinking...

1:05 p.m. ET — Kevin Knox drills an open 3-pointer on the first possession of the game. A nice find in traffic by Hamidou Diallo.



12:55 p.m. ET — Will SEC basketball make history on Selection Sunday?