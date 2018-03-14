News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open season with tough win over Blues

NFL free agency: Old faces in new places

Sporting News
Sporting News /


  • NFL free agency: Old faces in new places


    NFL Free Agency: Old faces in new places

    NFL Free Agency: Old faces in new places

    If the opening of free agency on March 14 is anything like the lead up to that date, expect a bevy of activity. Here's a look at some veteran players who already know the new team they'll be suiting up for next year.



  • 1
    Kirk Cousins


    Old team: Washington. New team: Vikings.



  • 2
    Sam Bradford


    Old team: Vikings. New team: Cardinals.



  • 3
    Jimmy Graham


    Old team: Seahawks. New team: Packers.



  • 4
    Danny Amendola


    Old team: Patriots. New team: Dolphins.



  • 5
    Allen Robinson


    Old team: Jaguars. New team: Bears.



  • 6
    Richard Sherman


    Old team: Seahawks. New team: 49ers.



  • 7
    Case Keenum


    Old team: Vikings. New team: Broncos



  • 8
    Haloti Ngata


    Old team: Lions. New team: Eagles.



  • 9
    Jarvis Landry


    Old team: Dolphins. New team: Browns.



  • 10
    Sammy Watkins


    Old team: Rams. New team: Chiefs.



  • 11
    Albert Wilson


    Old team: Chiefs. New team: Dolphins.



  • 12
    Star Lotulelei


    Old team: Panthers. New team: Bills.



  • 13
    Andrew Norwell


    Old team: Panthers. New team: Jaguars



  • 14
    Cordy Glenn


    Old team: Bills. New team: New team: Cincinnati.



  • 15
    Bashaud Breeland


    Old team: Washington. New team: Panthers.



  • 16
    Anthony Hitchens


    Old team: Cowboys. New team: Chiefs.



  • 17
    Trey Burton


    Old team: Eagles. New team: Bears.



  • 18
    Paul Richardson


    Old team: Seahawks. New team: Washington.



  • 19
    Alex Smith


    Old team: Chiefs. New team: Washington.



  • 20
    Taylor Gabriel


    Old team: Falcons. New team: Bears.



  • 21
    Tyrod Taylor


    Old team: Bills. New team: Browns.



  • 22
    Marcus Peters


    Old team: Chiefs. New team: Rams.



  • 23
    Robert Quinn


    Old team: Rams. New team: Dolphins.



  • 24
    Aqib Talib


    Old team: Broncos. New team: Rams.



  • 25
    Michael Bennett


    Old team: Seahawks. New team: Eagles.



  • 26
    Damarious Randall


    Old team: Packers. New team: Browns.



  • 27
    DeShone Kizer


    Old team: Browns. New team: Packers



  • 28
    Vontae Davis


    Old team: Colts. New team: Bills.



  • 29
    Danny Shelton


    Old team: Browns. New team: Patriots.



  • 30
    Chris Ivory


    Old team: Jaguars. New team: Bills.



  • 31
    Kurt Coleman


    Old team: Panthers. New team: Saints.



  • 32
    Torrey Smith


    Old team: Eagles. New team: Panthers.



  • 33
    Daryl Worley


    Old team: Panthers. New team: Eagles.



  • 34
    Alec Ogletree


    Old team: Rams. New team: Giants.



Back To Top