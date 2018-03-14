NFL free agency: Old faces in new places
1
Kirk Cousins
Old team: Washington. New team: Vikings.
2
Sam Bradford
Old team: Vikings. New team: Cardinals.
3
Jimmy Graham
Old team: Seahawks. New team: Packers.
4
Danny Amendola
Old team: Patriots. New team: Dolphins.
5
Allen Robinson
Old team: Jaguars. New team: Bears.
6
Richard Sherman
Old team: Seahawks. New team: 49ers.
7
Case Keenum
Old team: Vikings. New team: Broncos
8
Haloti Ngata
Old team: Lions. New team: Eagles.
9
Jarvis Landry
Old team: Dolphins. New team: Browns.
10
Sammy Watkins
Old team: Rams. New team: Chiefs.
11
Albert Wilson
Old team: Chiefs. New team: Dolphins.
12
Star Lotulelei
Old team: Panthers. New team: Bills.
13
Andrew Norwell
Old team: Panthers. New team: Jaguars
14
Cordy Glenn
Old team: Bills. New team: New team: Cincinnati.
15
Bashaud Breeland
Old team: Washington. New team: Panthers.
16
Anthony Hitchens
Old team: Cowboys. New team: Chiefs.
17
Trey Burton
Old team: Eagles. New team: Bears.
18
Paul Richardson
Old team: Seahawks. New team: Washington.
19
Alex Smith
Old team: Chiefs. New team: Washington.
20
Taylor Gabriel
Old team: Falcons. New team: Bears.
21
Tyrod Taylor
Old team: Bills. New team: Browns.
22
Marcus Peters
Old team: Chiefs. New team: Rams.
23
Robert Quinn
Old team: Rams. New team: Dolphins.
24
Aqib Talib
Old team: Broncos. New team: Rams.
25
Michael Bennett
Old team: Seahawks. New team: Eagles.
26
Damarious Randall
Old team: Packers. New team: Browns.
27
DeShone Kizer
Old team: Browns. New team: Packers
28
Vontae Davis
Old team: Colts. New team: Bills.
29
Danny Shelton
Old team: Browns. New team: Patriots.
30
Chris Ivory
Old team: Jaguars. New team: Bills.
31
Kurt Coleman
Old team: Panthers. New team: Saints.
32
Torrey Smith
Old team: Eagles. New team: Panthers.
33
Daryl Worley
Old team: Panthers. New team: Eagles.
34
Alec Ogletree
Old team: Rams. New team: Giants.