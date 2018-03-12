Aguero ruled out of Stoke clash

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will miss Monday's clash with Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium through injury.

The Argentina international tweeted that he felt discomfort in his left knee during training on Saturday and has been told by the club's doctors that he will likely return in two weeks.

If that timescale is accurate, the 29-year-old - who has scored 199 goals in City colours - will be back in time for City's visit to Everton on March 31.

Pep Guardiola's side can take another giant stride towards the Premier League title in Staffordshire, with a win restoring their 16-point lead at the summit.


