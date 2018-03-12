Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is done in New York.

Giants release CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, report says

The Giants have informed the veteran cornerback that he is being released, ESPN reported, citing unidentified league sources.

Rodgers-Cromartie was entering the final year of a five-year contract worth $35 million, though the team will save $6.5 million in salary cap space by cutting him.

The Giants had suspended Rodgers-Cromartie indefinitely last season after a string of incidents, including walking out of the team's facility, but he was later reinstated.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, has 439 combined tackles and 30 interceptions throughout his 11-season career.