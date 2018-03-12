Cricket: Sri Lanka's Chandimal handed two-match ban

Dinesh Chandimal has been suspended for Sri Lanka's two remaining round-robin fixtures in the Nidahas Trophy due to an over-rate offence.

Sri Lanka's Chandimal handed two-match ban for over-rate offence

Chandimal is captaining the team for the tri-nations Twenty20 international series in Angelo Mathews' absence, but all-rounder Thisara Perera will be required to step up for matches against India and Bangladesh as the skipper serves a two-match ban.

The suspension comes after Sri Lanka fell four overs short of their target during Saturday's dramatic five-wicket defeat to Bangladesh, with the beaten side's players also fined 60 per cent of their match fee.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah was also charged 20 per cent of his fee by the ICC - and the rest of the team 10 per cent - as they were one over short.

Chandimal will return for the final of the competition, should Sri Lanka - who currently lead the standings - qualify.

Perera has been preferred to Upul Tharanga and vice-captain Suranga Lakmal, the latter failing to feature in either of the hosts' two matches so far.