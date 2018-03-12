Mesut Ozil has written his name into Premier League history as he notched his 50th assist to put Arsenal ahead against Watford.

Ozil smashes Cantona's Premier League record as Arsenal reach 1000 goals

The Germany international has been a prodigious provider of goals since swapping Real Madrid for the Emirates Stadium in 2014.

And he was once again crucial on Sunday as his free-kick found the head of Shkodran Mustafi to open the scoring.

It was Ozil's 50th Premier League assist, a milestone he has achieved in record time.

The playmaker needed just 141 games to reach his half-century, fewer than any other player in the competition's history.

He takes the record from none other than Eric Cantona, who, despite being better known for the spectacular goals he scored, recorded 50 assists in 143 outings.



50 - Mesut Özil has become the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists, doing so in just 141 games and breaking the record previously held by Eric Cantona (143 games). Magic. pic.twitter.com/yMZquraDd3

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 11 de marzo de 2018



Sunday's clash was also a memorable one for Arsenal, as the club reached four figures in Premier League home goals.



1000 - Arsenal are the second team to score 1000 home Premier League goals, after Manchester United (1066). Comforts. pic.twitter.com/N0fsDWD8In

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 11 de marzo de 2018



MORE:

Vieira: Wenger should decide his own future… and I might take over

| 'My stomach turns and I want to vomit' - Arsenal's Mertesacker reveals pre-game pressure

| Arsenal players 'lead by example' - Iwobi

| Arsenal team news: Aubameyang returns to lead line v Watford



The Gunners have now scored 1000 goals at Highbury and the Emirates, only the second team to do so after Manchester United.