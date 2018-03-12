Fabio proud of Kuala Lumpur's fighting spirit in win over Kedah

Kuala Lumpur head coach Fabio Maciel was immensely proud of his men, following their dramatic 4-3 win over Kedah in their Malaysia Super League (MSL) clash on Saturday.

It seemed that Spanish striker Pablo Pallares had done enough to earn a point for the visitors at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, when he made it 3-3 with his goal at the start of injury time, but four minutes later substitute Ashri Chuchu pounced on a rebound to score a last-gasp winner for Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the Brazilian said that the win happened because his men never stopped fighting.

"Kedah players have been playing together for four players, we know their qualities. But before the match I spoke with my assistant, telling him that they score a lot of goals, but they also concede many. It was an open game from the beginning.

"We knew what Kedah are able to do. They have two wingers and are very offensive. One against one, they're very good. So we needed to hit them when their wingers weren't in position.

"I'm so proud of my team because they fought from the starting whistle to the very end. They believed, even when they conceded the third goal in injury time. I though that was it, but they had another chance and were able to come away with the three points," he remarked.

And according to the former Timor-Leste manager, there is more to come from the Hawks, judging from the win against Kedah and their earlier league win over defending champions JDT.

"We are on the right track. We know this season will not be an easy one, how long had KL not been in the MSL before this? We beat the defending champions (JDT), and tonight we beat last year's FA Cup champions. This means we have the quality to be great in the league.

"If you follow us in training and beyond matches alone, you'll see that we're progressing well, only that the results have not been going our way," he pointed out.