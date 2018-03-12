Arsenal score landmark Premier League goal against Watford

News

Arsenal became only the second club in Premier League history to score 1000 home goals with their opener against Watford on Sunday.

Shkodran Mustafi headed the Gunners in front from a Mesut Ozil free-kick after eight minutes, as Arsene Wenger chased his 700th win as Arsenal boss.

And the Germany international's effort saw Arsenal join Manchester United (1066) in surpassing the 1000-goal milestone.

Of Arsenal's home Premier League goals, 538 were scored at Highbury and 462 have come at Emirates Stadium.


