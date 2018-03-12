Bundesliga: Muller and Pizarro name horse after Heynckes

Thomas Muller and Claudio Pizarro have decided to name their racehorse after Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes.

Muller and Pizarro name horse after Heynckes

The World Cup winner and his former Bayern team-mate own a two-year-old stallion together, which is currently in England preparing to make its racing debut.

And the duo have elected to christen the animal in honour of the man who led them to the treble in 2013.

READ MORE: Bayern’s Tolisso suffered ‘severe bruising’

READ MORE: Tolisso in a lot of pain – Heynckes

READ MORE: Bayern Munich admit Malcom is on scouting list

"I have a racehorse with Thomas Muller, it is still very young," Pizarro told Express.

"We gave him a very special name. Thomas came up with the idea. We have called it Don Jupp..."

Muller is a known lover of horses and is married to equestrian rider wife Lisa.