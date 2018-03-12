Bundesliga: Bayern's Tolisso suffered 'severe bruising' in Hamburg rout

Corentin Tolisso is a doubt to face Besiktas in the Champions League on Wednesday after the midfielder sustained "severe bruising" following a heavy challenge in Saturday's rout of Hamburg.

Bayern won 6-0 at the Allianz Arena to move a step closer to the Bundesliga title, but Tolisso had to be helped off the pitch just 15 minutes after his introduction as a half-time substitute.

There were initial fears the France international had suffered a serious injury in a heavy collision with Hamburg player Vasilije Janjicic, but Bayern confirmed on Sunday that Tolisso's issue is not as bad as anticipated.

"Corentin Tolisso suffered severe bruising to his right shin just above the ankle," a Bayern statement read.

"That was the diagnosis from an examination by the FC Bayern medics. The France international will now undergo intensive treatment."

No timescale has been set for Tolisso's return to action but he is not expected to be fit to travel to Besiktas.

Bayern have a foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 5-0 first leg demolition of the Turkish champions in their last-16 first leg.