Skiing: Jansrud retains super-G globe after Svindal slips up

Kjetil Jansrud retained the FIS World Cup super-G crystal globe after Aksel Lund Svindal failed to finish in Kvitfjell, bringing his challenge for a record sixth title to a close.

Jansrud retains super-G globe after Svindal slips up

Norwegian Jansrud posted a time of one minute, 33.21 seconds on home snow to solidify his place at the top of the discipline's standings for the third time in his career.

Beat Feuz finished 0.22 secs behind the Olympic bronze medallist and Brice Roger (+0.33s) completed the podium after Svindal's error.

The five-time super-G champion was leading after his first split but ran wide and missed a gate to bring his hopes of further glory to an end.

Jansrud was quicker through the opening section and, with one race remaining, consequently took an unassailable 138-point lead over Hannes Reichelt in the super-G rankings.

"The races are not over but the battle for the crystal globe is. I'll enjoy it. It says something about how consistent I've been," Jansrud told NRK.