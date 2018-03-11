Golf: Wallace prevails over Johnston in Indian Open play-off

Matt Wallace prevailed in a play-off with Andrew Johnston to triumph at the Indian Open in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Englishman Wallace retained his share of the lead with a four-under 68, but a bogey on the 16th proved costly as Johnston signed for a brilliant 66 for the second time this week to force an extra hole with the pair tied on 11 under for the tournament.

The 27-year-old hit a phenomenal drive and excellent approach on the par-five 18th, completing the win with two putts after Johnston's attempt to sink a birdie lipped out.

"I played great. Ever since being three over through eight at the start of the week I've played some of the best golf of my life and to do it in that style at the end there capped it off," said Wallace after clinching his second European Tour title.

"I asked on 15 what the score was. I didn't hit many great iron shots on the back nine but I knew where I stood. I like to know what I have to do."

Home hope Shubhankar Sharma was unable to keep pace with Wallace as he slipped from a share of first to seventh with a three-over 75, posting a trio of double-bogeys in a frustrating round.

The other overnight leader Emiliano Grillo hit a level-par final round and ended up sixth, while Sihwan Kim finished third on eight under for the tournament with Pablo Larrazabal and Matthias Schwab a stroke back in fourth.