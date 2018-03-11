The Browns won't be able to change Joe Thomas' mind regardless of their offseason moves.

Joe Thomas: Browns' moves won't affect retirement decision

The veteran left tackle will soon decide whether he will return to play another season or take a job as a TV analyst, but his choice will be limited to one important factor.

"My decision will be based purely on my health," Thomas said Saturday in an e-mail, via ESPN. "But I'm excited by the moves [general manager] John [Dorsey] made."

In a recent trade, the Browns acquired quarterback Tyrod Taylor, receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall by sending quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Packers and defensive lineman Danny Sheltonto the Patriots.

Thomas has auditioned as an NFL analyst for ESPN and Fox. He is also entering the final season of a seven-year contract worth $80.5 million contract and set to earn $13.5 million in 2018 after the Browns threw in a few bonuses. The payout would make him the highest paid lineman in the NFL.

He informed the Browns he would make a decision by the time free agency begins March 14.

Thomas, 33, was selected by Cleveland with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. The 10-time Pro Bowler never missed a down and played every snap in 2017 until he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Week 7.