Hurrell completes unlikely Titans turnaround, Hayne loses on Eels return

Konrad Hurrell scored a 79th-minute try as Gold Coast Titans staged a magnificent comeback to beat Canberra Raiders, while Jarryd Hayne's return to Parramatta Eels started with defeat.

Hurrell picked up Ashley Taylor's grubber-kick to dive beneath the posts, leaving Michael Gordon with a simple conversion to complete a dramatic 30-28 victory at Cbus Super Stadium.

The Titans did not look like emerging on top after scores from Siliva Havili, Jack Wighton and Elliott Whitehead put them 18-0 down inside 12 minutes.

Kevin Proctor and Kane Elgey managed to reduce the deficit despite Junior Paulo crossing before half-time, but Phillip Sami and Dale Copley finally restored parity for Gold Coast.

Joseph Leilua looked to have ensured their fightback was in vain, but Jarrod Croker was unable to add the extras and that left the door open for Hurrell and Gordon to win it.

Penrith Panthers also staged an impressive turnaround to down the Eels 24-14 and deny Hayne a glorious second debut for the club having rejoined from the Titans.

Parramatta took a 14-point lead with the aid of a double from Josh Hoffman, but Waqa Blake answered in kind, getting his first with a sensational individual run.

Nathan Cleary kicked for 12 points and Viliame Kikau ran riot as the Eels were punished for their errors.