LaLiga: Barcelona agree option to sign Arthur

Barcelona look set to add Arthur to their ranks at the end of the season after agreeing an option to bring the midfielder to Camp Nou from Gremio.

If Barca exercise the option, which they can in July, the transfer will cost €30million plus €9m in add-ons.

The move has been in the works for some time and Arthur was pictured in a Barca shirt during a meeting with sporting director Robert Fernandez in December.

Reports that a deal had been agreed were denied by Arthur at the time but Gremio president Romildo Bolzan spoke last week to confirm an agreement was imminent.

And Barca have now confirmed that they have secured the option to complete the signing of the Brazil youth international in July.

Barcelona have tracked the midfielder since he shone in Gremio's Copa Libertadores triumph last year.

Arthur will join fellow Brazilians Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho, Rafinha, Douglas and Marlon Santos on Barca's books should the move come to fruition.