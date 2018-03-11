Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook was up to his usual prolific ways in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 104-94 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Spurs

Westbrook recorded his 98th career triple-double — fourth-most in NBA history behind only Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), and Jason Kidd (107) — when he scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and 10 assists on Saturday.

The Thunder utilised a balanced scoring attack with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony failing to make a profound impact.

George (11) and Anthony (two) combined to score just 13 points, but Jerami Grant posted 15 off the bench and Corey Brewer added 12 points.

The Spurs' loss gives them 21 road defeats for the season, clinching their first losing record away from home since 1996-97.

San Antonio's 20-season streak of winning road records was the longest in NBA history.

Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans led the Spurs with 14 points apiece off the bench. San Antonio's starting line-up produced just 40 points.

After Saturday's game, the Thunder (39-29) remain fifth in the Western Conference standings, while the Spurs (37-29) dropped to seventh.

HORNETS STING SUNS THANKS TO BATUM AND HOWARD

Nicolas Batum and Dwight Howard led the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-115 win over the Phoenix Suns by recording double-doubles. Batum scored 29 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Howard scored a game-high 30 with 12 boards.

GRIZZLIES SLUMP TO 17TH STRAIGHT LOSS

Memphis Grizzlies guard Kobi Simmons scored just four points in 36 minutes in a 114-80 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Simmons shot just two of 12 from the field, and Memphis have now lost 17 straight games, resulting in the NBA's worst record.

HASLEM SAYS NO!

Udonis Haslem with a huge rejection for the Miami Heat, who featured nine scorers in double figures in a 129-102 home win over the Washington Wizards.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte Hornets 122-115 Phoenix Suns



Dallas Mavericks 114-80 Memphis Grizzlies



Miami Heat 129-102 Washington Wizards



Oklahoma City Thunder 104-94 San Antonio Spurs



Los Angeles Clippers 113-105 Orlando Magic

WARRIORS AT TIMBERWOLVES

The Minnesota Timberwolves – losers in three straight games – will try to stop the bleeding against reigning champions the Golden State Warriors, who have won eight of their last 10 games. The Timberwolves are still in playoff contention in the loaded Western Conference, but consistency has been an issue this season. The Warriors are just a half game behind the Houston Rockets for the NBA's best record.