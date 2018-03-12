WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez continued his unbeaten run after overcoming English opponent Scott Quigg by unanimous decision.

Undefeated champion Oscar Valdez beats Scott Quigg by unanimous decision

Quigg was unable to fight for the belt Saturday after failing to make weight for the bout at Stubhub Center in Carson, Calif.

The 29-year-old – a former junior featherweight world titleholder – was also fined 20 percent of his official pursue.

But Quigg still put up a fight, proving to be Valdez's toughest opponent to date in his fourth title defense.

Mexican star Valdez, 27, improved his flawless record to 24-0 after the judges scored the grueling 12-round fight 117-111, 117-111 and 118-110.

"I'm gutted," Quigg said after losing for just the second time in his professional career. "There are no excuses. It was a great fight and I was in the fight all the way along.

"Early on we were trading, then we started to box, then we were trading again."