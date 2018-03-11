Moratti: Inter's like loving a beautiful woman who is difficult and spoilt

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti compared supporting the club to "loving a beautiful woman who is difficult to deal with and spoilt".

Moratti was president of Inter from 1995 until 2004 before returning to the role again in 2006 until 2013 – the Italian side winning five Serie A titles during his second spell.

Inter also won the Serie A, Champions League and Coppa Italia treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010, however, the Nerazzurri have not tasted silverware since Moratti relinquished control to Erick Thohir and the Suning Group.

"Inter is like loving a beautiful woman who is difficult to deal with a spoilt, all things that are tough to put up with," Moratti told RMC Sport.

"Being a president has always been a role of great responsibility and I felt that towards the fans."

Inter are fifth in the Serie A standings, 18 points behind leaders Napoli, who they host Sunday.

However, Inter have played a game less than Lazio and could return to fourth position with victory.

"We are not accustomed to having foreign owners, but I know them and they are genuinely passionate about this project. We must all help them and allow them to make mistakes so they can grow," Moratti added.

"We are on the right track and that can allow us to rediscover the love for these colours. I wish the Zhang family all the best, because we are all with them."