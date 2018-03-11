Richard Sherman is poised to sign with the San Francisco 49ers after general manager John Lynch tweeted a picture standing alongside the former Seattle Seahawks star.

Richard Sherman set to join 49ers

According to reports, four-time NFL Pro Bowler Sherman has agreed to a three-year deal with the 49ers.

The contract is reportedly worth $39million, with a $5m signing bonus.

Sherman was released earlier this week by the Seahawks after seven years in Seattle, and 49ers GM tweeted a photo on Saturday, with the caption: "Hey #Faithful, Gonna be a fun weekend!"

It was reported earlier on Saturday that Sherman was talking to the 49ers as well as the Detroit Lions and five other NFL teams.

Those teams include the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans, the Oakland Raiders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers.

The 29-year-old is coming off a season in which he played just nine games after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.