It was important for PSG to bounce back from Champions League exit – Emery

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery said the French giants needed to beat Metz following their Champions League elimination against Real Madrid.

PSG failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League after titleholders Madrid travelled to Paris and won 2-1 Tuesday to seal a 5-2 aggregate victory.

It increased the pressure on under-fire boss Emery but the Ligue 1 leaders responded with a 5-0 rout of Metz Saturday.

Thomas Meunier, Kylian Mbappe, Thiago Silva and two goals from Christopher Nkunku helped PSG restore their 14-point lead atop the table.

"We needed to win after the defeat on Tuesday," Emery told reporters. "It was necessary in order to carry on our good run in the league this season, thinking of matches in the coming weeks, months.

"I think the team have kept their level in the league. The team made a diligent match. We conceded more chances than we wanted to the opponent early in the game, but we spoke at half-time to close the game and prevent them from attacking.

"In the second half, it's true that we scored only one goal, but we closed the game. We created other opportunities to score more goals but we did not score."

Mbappe, who said he was unsure if Emery would remain at PSG beyond the end of the season, netted the team's fourth goal Saturday.

But Emery said the 19-year-old sensation requires more consistency.

"I think he needs patience and consistency. Both things," the Spanish boss added. "He is quickly frustrated when he misses an opportunity or an action. That's why it's constancy, constancy, consistency, work ... He's young, he's progressing. He needs consistency now."