Sporting News
Sporting News /

Providence was pretty excited with its performance in Saturday's Big East Championship game against Villanova.

Providence coach Ed Cooley rips pants during excitement of Big East final

The Friars, who were 12.5-point underdogs to No. 1 Villanova, forced overtime in a heated battle. They even had a chance to win in the final moments, but a shot came up short as the buzzer sounded.

The final minutes of the game were so good that Friars coach Ed Cooley's energy got up pretty high. It got so elevated that he ripped his pants. Yes, you read that right. He ripped his pants.

Don't believe us? Take a look.



Trust us, he was not wearing a towel as a fashion statement. This is what March does to people, and to clothing.

Villanova won the game 76-66 in overtime.


