Jaguares end winless run by upstaging Waratahs

The Waratahs and their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season came to an end as the Jaguares secured their maiden win of the campaign in Buenos Aires.

Visiting from New South Wales, the Waratahs had recorded back-to-back victories to open the season ahead of their trip to face the Jaguares.

But the Waratahs came unstuck in the Argentine capital as the Jaguares recorded a memorable and confidence-boosting 38-28 win Saturday.

The Waratahs conceded a try inside just 20 seconds and it was an uphill battle from that point – the Jaguares running in five tries to one thanks to Emiliano Boffelli's double, and Joaquin Tuculet, Nicolas Sanchez and Bautista Delguy for a commanding 33-7 half-time lead.

Daryl Gibson's Waratahs mounted a comeback in the second half and denied the Jaguares a bonus point after Curtis Rona, Nick Palmer and Israel Folau helped reduce deficit but it was a game to forget for the visitors.