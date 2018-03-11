(Reuters) - American Michael Norman broke the world indoor 400 meters record when he clocked 44.52 second at the U.S. collegiate championships in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

Athletics: U.S. student Norman breaks world indoor 400m record

The University of Southern California sprinter, running just his third indoor 400m final, took 0.05 seconds off the previous record of Kerron Clement at the 2005 U.S. collegiate championships.

Norman, 20, was fifth in the 200m at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and went on to win the world junior championships 200m later that year.



