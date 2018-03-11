Justin Rose noted the impact of Tiger Woods on the atmosphere at the Valspar Championship, after both men ended round three one shot off the lead.

Rose impressed by Tiger's handling of 'electric atmosphere'

Unheralded rookie Corey Conners held on to top spot at Palm Harbor on Saturday, but all eyes were on Woods as the 14-time major-winner shot 67 to trail by a single stroke.

Woods is seeking a first PGA Tour win since 2013 after multiple back surgeries and his performance so far this week has raised excitement levels on and off the course.

Rose, who carded a 66 to join Woods and Brandt Snedeker on eight under with 18 holes to play, said: "It's more of an atmosphere, more electric.

"Obviously we've been around [Woods]. There's a lot more things on the periphery [when he is in contention]. He is so good at putting the blinkers on."

Addressing his own impressive performance on Saturday, Rose added: "I felt good in my game from the first hole.

"Holing one at number 11 [for a stunning eagle] was the highlight. I hit a lot more good quality iron shots, felt comfortable with the putter. All in all, things are moving nicely.

"I won three of my last 10 tournaments or something. That's definitely a statistic I need to go into tomorrow [Sunday] with, giving confidence.

"The key to winning is the guy that goes out there and respects his golf course, takes his chances when they come and commits to the shot. That's basically how I'm going about as far forward as the first tee."