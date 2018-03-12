UNC vs. Virginia: Score, highlights from Virginia's ACC championship win

The North Carolina Tar Heels met the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2018 ACC championship game Saturday night for the sixth time in tournament history.

UNC entered the night 4-1 against Virginia in the ACC tournament final, with the only loss coming in the 1976 championship game.

Most recently, the Tar Heels defeated UVA for the 2016 title, led by then-sophomore guard Joel Berry II — the 2016 ACC tournament MVP.

In Friday's semifinal, No. 1 seed Virginia defeated No. 4 seed Clemson, 64-58. The Cavaliers defense held Clemson to 34.7 shooting from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range. Sophomores Kyle Guy (15 points) and Ty Jerome (6 points, 10 assists) led a balanced offensive attack for UVA.

UNC earned its spot in the ACC championship with a 74-69 semifinal win over its rival Duke. UNC was led by the 2018 ACC most improved player Luke Maye, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds Friday night. Berry (13 points) and UNC's other senior Theo Pinson (eight points, seven assists and three steals), also made major contributions in the Heels' semifinal win.

UVA and UNC only met once during the regular season. On Jan. 6, the Cavaliers defeated North Carolina 61-49 behind 16 points and seven assists from senior guard Devon Hall. Berry finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Hall and Berry are two of eight players that are on the roster for both the 2016 and 2018 ACC championship games.

Sporting News provided live updates of the 2018 ACC Championship game.

Score, highlights from ACC championship game

All times Eastern.

11:20 p.m.: Some postgame highlights for your viewing pleasure

10:50 p.m.: Kyle Guy is named ACC Tournament MVP after averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in Virginia's three wins.

10:33 p.m.: De'Andre Hunter's late free throw puts Virginia up 71-63 and the Cavaliers will win their third ACC Tournament title in program history.



10:29 p.m.: Two more De'Andre Hunter free throws put Virginia up 10, but on the next possession Isaiah Wilkins fouls Joel Berry II on a 3-point attempt. Berry hits all three free throws and UNC trails Virginia by seven with 31 seconds left.

10:26 p.m.: After two made Virginia free throws, Joel Berry misses a 3-pointer and fails to cut the deficit to four. A De'Andre Hunter free throw gives the Cavaliers a 66-58 lead with 48 seconds left.

10:23 p.m.: Things are getting interesting down the stretch, a transition layup from Luke Maye makes it a five point game with 1:05 remaining. UNC quickly calls a timeout and trail Virginia 63-58.

10:19 p.m.: UVA and UNC trade 3-point baskets. Ty Jerome hits a triple and Joel Berry hits another on the Heels next possession. It's 61-55 Virginia with 2:37 remaining.

10:15 p.m.: De'Andre Hunter hits a jumpshot as the shot clock expires to put Virginia up 58-49 but UNC quickly responds with a Luke Maye 3-pointer. After scoring 15 points in the first half, Maye's first points of the second half come with 3:21 remaining in the game. Theres a timeout on the floor and Virginia leads 58-52.



10:06 p.m.: We are now at the Under-8 media timeout and Virginia maintains a five point lead over the Tar Heels. It is 54-49 with 7:47 left to play.



10:03 p.m.: Two Devon Hall free throws slow down the UNC run. Virginia takes a 52-47 lead with 8:42 to go in the game.

10:01 p.m.: UNC's Brandon Robinson goes one-for-two at the free throw line and the Tar Heels trail by three. It's 50-47 with 10:21 remaining in the game.

9:53 p.m.: Joel Berry II brings the Heels to within four with a 3-point jumper, his third and UNC's eighth made 3-pointer tonight. UNC gets a stop and draws a foul after grabbing an offensive rebound. At the Under-12 media timeout, Virginia leads 48-44.



9:50 p.m.: A Brandon Robinson jump shot cuts Virginia's lead to seven and we have finally reached the Under-16 media timeout with 12:54 remaining in the half.

9:45 p.m.: Isaiah Wilkins dunks and Virginia's lead grows to nine. Its 48-39 with 14:50 remaining in the half and UNC calls a timeout.



9:38 p.m.: Jack Salt's hook shot to open the half puts UVA back up six.

Halftime: Virginia 34, North Carolina 30

9:24 p.m.: Here's the halftime box score. Both teams have knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half.



9:19 p.m.: A Luke Maye free throw makes it a 6-0 run for UNC, bringing the Tar Heels within four. Maye leads all scorers with 15 points and has made three 3-pointers. It's halftime and Virginia holds a 34-30 lead over UNC.



9:14 p.m.: UNC senior Joel Berry picks up his second foul with 2:42 remaining in the first and will likely sit until the second half.

9:07 p.m.: Virginia sophomore Ty Jerome scores nine straight points and UVA leads 27-23 at the final media timeout of the first half.



8:59 p.m.: At the Under-8 media timeout, Virginia leads UNC 18-15. UVA's Nigel Johnson leads all scorers with eight points off the bench in the first 12:04 of action. North Carolina has failed to score any bench points tonight.

8:51 p.m.: UNC is playing in its fourth game in as many nights and it has shown. The Tar Heels are shooting 4/11 from the field and have turned the ball over four times at the Under-12 media timeout. Virginia leads 15-10 with 10:30 remaining in the first half.

8:40 p.m.: UVA uses an 8-0 run to jump out to a five point lead over the Tar Heels. We're a little over four minutes into the game and Virginia is up 10-5 at the first media timeout of the night.



8:35 p.m.: Virginia wins the tip and we are underway in Brooklyn.

8:20 p.m.: Tip-off is approaching, so here are the starters for tonight's game.