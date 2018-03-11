History suggests Tiger Woods has a 90 per cent chance of winning the Valspar Championship after the 14-time major champion ended round three one shot off the lead.

A 90 per cent shot? Tiger seeks to maintain awesome Sunday record

Woods, looking fitter than he has in years after overcoming several back surgeries, carded a four-under 67 at Palm Harbor on Saturday to remain in a tie for second place.

Corey Conners – a PGA Tour rookie – leads on nine under, but Woods, Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker make up an imposing trio just one stroke behind with 18 holes to play.

In a tweet following the third round, Golf Channel's senior researcher, Justin Ray, provided a reminder of Woods' outstanding record when in contention on Sunday.

The former world number one has been in the lead or within one shot on 69 previous occasions after 54 holes of a PGA Tour event, going on to win a stunning 62 of those tournaments.

It remains to be seen whether Woods, whose last victory came in 2013 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, can get over the winning line on this occasion, but it should certainly be fun finding out.