NFL free agency rumors: Richard Sherman agrees to 3-year deal with 49ers

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Cornerback Richard Sherman has agreed to a three-year deal with the 49ers, according to ESPN.



According to NFL Media, the deal is for three years at $39 million with a $5 million signing bonus.



Sherman was released earlier this week by the Seahawks after seven years in Seattle.

It was reported earlier Saturday that Sherman was talking to the 49ers as well as the Lions and five other teams as well.

Those teams include the Titans, Texans, Raiders, Bucs and Packers.


The 29-year-old has been named to four Pro Bowls in his career, but is coming off of a season in which he played just nine games suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.


