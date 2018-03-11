NFL free agency rumors: Richard Sherman agrees to 3-year deal with 49ers

Cornerback Richard Sherman has agreed to a three-year deal with the 49ers, according to ESPN.



NFL free agency rumors: Richard Sherman discussing 3-year deal with 49ers And now it’s done: 49ers and CB Richard Sherman reached agreement tonight on a three-year deal, source tells ESPN.



Sherman is a 49er.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2018



According to NFL Media, the deal is for three years at $39 million with a $5 million signing bonus.



The #49ers reached an agreement with former #Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on a 3-year deal worth $39M, source said. $5M signing bonus.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2018



Sherman was released earlier this week by the Seahawks after seven years in Seattle.

It was reported earlier Saturday that Sherman was talking to the 49ers as well as the Lions and five other teams as well.

Those teams include the Titans, Texans, Raiders, Bucs and Packers.

MORE:

NFL free agency rumors: Richard Sherman to meet with 49ers and Lions, gets interest from 5 other teams



The 29-year-old has been named to four Pro Bowls in his career, but is coming off of a season in which he played just nine games suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.