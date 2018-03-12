Tiger Woods is in position to contend for his first PGA Tour win since 2013 at this week's Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship: Tiger Woods 'right there' entering final round

The 14-time major champion is lurking just one shot behind leader Corey Conners at 8 under after firing a 4-under 67 in Round 3. Woods is happy with the way his game has progressed this week.

"I am excited. I feel good," Woods said. "I feel like I'm playing a bit better and cleaner. The last two days I missed — had a bogey at the last hole with the sand wedge yesterday. Other than that, it's been a pretty clean last couple of days and really good, really consistent. I moved myself up the board. I know it's packed up there but at least I got a shot."

Woods is tied for second with Brand Snedeker and Justin Rose, and Ryder Cup star Patrick Reed is also within shouting distance. Woods understands he needs to keep his foot on the gas pedal.

"Tomorrow, there's a packed leaderboard. There's so many guys (who) played their way back up into this tournament," Woods said. "(Adam Scott) played well, he got it up there. Rosy has been playing well. He's playing a Top-10 almost every single week he's played (like that) over the last five, six months.



"So, there's a lot of guys up there, so, you know, myself included. Got to go out there and really play well again. Hopefully I'll make a few more birdies and keep that card clean. I'm right there. I'm only one back. As I say, there's a bunched up leaderboard. I've got a shot going into tomorrow. I need to play a good, solid round, clean card again and we'll see what happens."

Woods played alongside Snedeker Saturday, and the friends will be right back in the same pairing Sunday.

"We had fun again, Sneds and I. I think this is what, maybe 13 rounds and 6 or 7 of them with him," Woods said. "We've had a good time. We both played well and it was just an unbelievable environment. People were into it and we put up some good numbers.

Back in contention, Woods loves hearing all the noise from the gallery.

"Very, very loud," Woods said. "The people in Tampa are really into it and (have) been incredible. So nice and just been into it and into this event and I played myself right there in contention so it will be a fun Sunday."