West Virginia vs. Kansas: Score, highlights from Jayhawks' 11th Big 12 title

Kansas shot the lights out against West Virginia, eventually prevailing 81-70 to win the Big 12 title after a thrilling contest.

The Jayhawks did the damage from beyond the arc, shooting an incredible 15-of-27 (55.6%).

Malik Newman was the chief destroyer with 20 points, including 6-of-8 from deep.

The scoring was spread out among the Kansas starters as Devonte' Graham (18 points) and Svi Mykhailiuk (16 points) put WVU to the sword.

Kansas was outrebounded 37-27, but the outstanding shooting was more than enough to overcome the deficit on the boards.

The loss will be tough to take for the Mountaineers, who have now lost three straight Big 12 title games. WVU was in the contest until very late, but in the end the Kansas shooting was too much to deal with.

MARCH MADNESS:

Score, highlights from Big 12 championship game

All times Eastern.

Final: Kansas 81 - 70 West Virginia

8:06 p.m.: Kansas have won the Big 12 championship for the second time in three years! They win it 81-70.

8:01 p.m.: West Virginia needs to find something special here. Kansas leads 77-70 with a minute left.

7:58 p.m.: Kansas has hit 15 (FIFTEEN?!) threes tonight. Malik Newman just hit his sixth and Kansas is up 76-70.

7:55 p.m.: Graham forces a WVU timeout with another triple to bring his tally up to 17 points and the Jayhawks' lead up to seven.



DOUBLE-DOUBLE! Devonte' Graham's 12 points + 11 assists gives him his fifth double-double of the season #KUbball pic.twitter.com/PqTlZMOW64

— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 11, 2018



7:50 p.m.: It is raining threes. WVU has shot 8-of-19 and Kansas is even better at 13-of-23. That's a 56.5% clip. Ridiculous.

7:47 p.m.: Kansas is making its championship push.

7:44 p.m.: Devonte' Graham ties it up after a nice fake and then Malik Newman drills a trey. My goodness this game is fun.

7:42 p.m.: WVU now leads the rebound count 33-18. Could that be the key stat we look at when this one's over?

7:40 p.m.: Miles Jr. answers a Malik Newman triple with a three of his own. WVU now up 61-56.

7:30 p.m.: The momentum is swinging like crazy here. WVU pulled out to an eight point lead but Kansas came roaring back and now lead by two.

7:24 p.m.: Daxter Miles Jr. is flying in the second half, pouring in 9 points as WVU leads 49-43.

7:18 p.m.: Both teams are catching fire from deep, WVU shooting 45.5% and Kansas 50%. It's locked up at 41 apiece.

7:15 p.m.: As the second half gets underway, here's De Sousa's massive dunk seconds before the break:



Silvio De Sousa did a thing. pic.twitter.com/i51fvufOos

— Chris Stone (@cstonehoops) March 10, 2018



7:10 p.m.: Kansas has the shooting edge but West Virginia's work on the boards has been huge.



KU shooting 43% from the field to WVU’s 39%. From beyond the arc, KU at 43% and WVU at 40%. Mountaineers have a 22-16 rebounding edge. #Big12Hoops pic.twitter.com/rSXXmwVDIi

— WVU Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 11, 2018



7:05 p.m.: Carter has slid into WVU's all-time scoring top 10 with his big half.



With 10 points so far, Jevon Carter has moved into 10th place in all-time scoring at WVU, passing Ron Williams who had 1687 points. pic.twitter.com/JbS8rjzBBf

— WVU Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 10, 2018



Halftime: West Virginia 34 - 33 Kansas

6:59 p.m.: That was some half. Silvio De Sousa rattled home a late dunk to pull Kansas to within one point.

6:56 p.m.: Carter nails a three to give WVU the 34-31 lead in the first half's final minute. He's scored 10 straight for West Virginia.

6:52 p.m.: Svi Mykhailiuk leads Kansas with 9 points, and he's making history to boot.



Svi Mykhailiuk's 3-point basket at the 10:22 mark of the first half moved him to No. 3 on KU’s single season 3-point list! #KUbball pic.twitter.com/4KVn3eqo2D

— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 10, 2018



6.46 p.m.: Malik Newman and Jevon Carter trade threes, WVU holding on to a 5-point lead as half-time approaches.

6:38 p.m.: Mountaineers back on top. We've got a good one brewing here.



West Virginia on a 6-0 run over the last 1:28 to take a 22-21 lead over Kansas with 7:40 left in the first half at the Sprint Center. #Big12Hoops pic.twitter.com/CWJxj7QkYi

— WVU Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 10, 2018



6:33 p.m.: WVU are struggling to find their touch, shooting 36.8% from the field. Still in touching distance though, Kansas up 21-16.

6:19 p.m.: West Virginia broke out to a 5-0 lead but Kansas answered with a run of their own to make it 7-7.