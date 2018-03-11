Valspar Championship: Corey Conners grabs Round 3 lead; Tiger Woods lurking

News

Corey Conners grabbed a one-shot lead at the Valspar Championship Saturday, finishing the day at 9 under, but all eyes are on the man directly behind him.

Sporting seasonal pink, Tiger Woods shot a 4-under 67 complete with five birdies and just one bogey to get into a tie for second at 8 under with Justin Rose and Brandt Snedeker.



Woods was already hovering around the top of the leaderboard early in his round, but he gained a share of the lead after back-to-back birdies on Holes 9 and 10.



Woods has not won a PGA Tour event since 2013. He has not finished in the top 10 since 2015, but he does have two top-25 finishes in three starts this year.

Conners is searching for his first PGA Tour victory. He will have to fend off Woods and Rose, who was white-hot last fall while rising to No. 5 in the world ranking.

Patrick Reed and Sam Burns finished the third round tied for fifth at 6 under. Both players shot 4-under 67s Saturday.

Ryan Palmer, Rory Sabbatini, Kelly Kraft and Tyrone Van Aswegen are all tied for seventh at 5 under. Sabbatini shot up the leaderboard with a 4-under 67 in Round 3.

Adam Scott proved early that low scores were possible by firing a 5-under 66 to lead a group tied for 11th at 4 under for the tournament. Scott has not recorded a top 10 since last year's FedEx St. Jude Classic in June.

"I feel I've been progressing nicely with the (putting) stroke even though I haven't necessarily showed that in stats or making a lot of putts, but I just straightened my legs a little bit over the ball and felt like the putter was swinging a bit better today," Scott said after his round. "It's just one of those feeling things and it was nice. It worked well."



