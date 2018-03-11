Montpellier made a statement by thrashing Racing 92 in the battle of the Top 14's two leading teams, but the league leaders face an anxious wait to discover the extent of an injury to Timoci Nagusa.

Montpellier await Nagusa injury update, Oyonnax boost survival hopes

Nagusa was hurt in the act of scoring his side's fourth try in a 41-3 victory over Racing, which moved Montpellier eight points clear of their opponents at the top of the table.

As Nagusa stretched to dot the ball down over the line, an opponent landed on his left leg. The Fiji wing was withdrawn immediately and reportedly left the ground on crutches.

The injury soured an otherwise outstanding day for Montpellier, who claimed further tries through Jan Serfontein (2), Nico Janse van Rensburg and Louis Picamoles in a hugely convincing win. Vern Cotter's side remain unbeaten in home league matches this season.

Elsewhere on Saturday, rock-bottom Oyonnax boosted their survival hopes with a 26-20 win at Bordeaux-Begles that owed much to two tries in the first 17 minutes.

Chris Ashton scored a hat-trick as Toulon thumped Agen 54-5 to give Oyonnax a further lift, while Pau edged out La Rochelle 18-15 and Clermont Auvergne edged past Brive 11-9.