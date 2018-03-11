The Villanova Wildcats look to win their second consecutive Big East championship when they take on the Providence Friars Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Villanova vs. Providence: Live score, updates from 2018 Big East championship game

The teams took very different paths to Saturday's championship game. While No. 2 seed Villanova has handily defeated its quarterfinal and semifinal opponents by 24 points and 19 points, respectively, both of Providence's games in the tournament were decided in overtime. The fifth-seeded Friars defeated No. 4 Creighton 72-68 in overtime in Thursday's quarterfinals then used overtime to upset No. 1 seed Xavier, 75-72, on Friday.

Villanova and Providence met twice in the regular season and split the season series.

On Jan. 23, then-No. 1 Villanova defeated Providence 89-69 behind 17 points from junior forward Eric Paschall. In the teams' second meeting on Feb. 15, the Friars upset then-No. 3 Villanova 76-71 in Providence. Villanova's Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 19 points, but Providence's defense held Villanova to 3/20 shooting from 3-point range. Providence guard Kyron Cartwright led the way in the second matchup with 17 points and five assists.

A Villanova win would be the Wildcats' fourth-ever Big East tournament championship and their third in four years. Providence is looking for its third Big East tournament title; the Friars last championship came in 2014.

Follow along as Sporting News provides live updates of Villanova's attempt to repeat as Big East tournament champs.

Score, live updates from Big East championship game

All times Eastern.

Halftime: Villanova 31, Providence 27

7:44 p.m.: Halftime Stats:



7:36 p.m.: Two Rodney Bullock free throws bring the Friars within four. It's halftime and Villanova leads Providence 31-27.

7:27 p.m.: An Eric Paschall tip-jam followed by a 3-pointer from Jalen Brunson puts the Wildcats back up by five. Brunson is now in double-figures with 10 points. With 2:07 remaining, we're at the final media timeout of the first half.

7:24 p.m.: Alpha Diallo converts an and-one and the score is 23-23 with 4:21 remaining in the first half. He leads the Friars with 11 points.

7:19 p.m.: Providence responds (again). A smooth Euro-step layup from Kyron Cartwright in transition makes it a 7-0 run for the Friars, who now trail by Villanova 21-18. Timeout Wildcats.



7:14 p.m.: Providence's Rodney Bullock hits a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to seven. We have reached the under-8 media timeout with Villanova leading 21-14. Providence has seven turnovers with 6:49 remaining in the half. The Friars only average 12.5 turnovers per game this season.



7:11 p.m.: Another run. A Mikal Bridges three makes it a 10-0 run for the Wildcats, who now lead 21-11. Bridges has not missed a field goal yet and has 10 points in just over 11 minutes of play.

7:03 p.m: An Alpha Diallo jumper ties things up at 11 as we head to the under-12 media timeout. Diallo has six of the Friars' 11 points and has not missed a field goal so far. Providence is now shooting 50 percent from the field, while Villanova is shooting a cold 30.8 percent.



7:01 p.m.: Providence has responded with a 7-0 run of its own. A Nate Watson and-one makes it 11-9 and it appears these teams will be going back and forth all night.

6:53 p.m.: First media timeout of the night – Villanova leads Providence 9-2 with 15:54 remaining in the half. Jalen Brunson is responsible for seven of Villanova's nine points; he's scored four and assisted on Eric Paschalls 3-point field goal. Providence has missed four of its first five field goals and has turned the ball over twice already.



6:48 p.m.: Providence wins the tip and we are underway at Madison Square Garden.

6:45 p.m.: As we prepare for tip-off, here are tonight's starters