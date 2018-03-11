Carlos Correa has had lofty goals from the time he was nine-years-old, when he asked his father to put him in a bilingual school to learn english so he would be prepared to do interviews in MLB.

Carlos Correa wants to be the best player in MLB

His goals have not diminished since he made it to MLB at the age of 20 and they continue to get higher.

"I don't want to be one of the top [players]; I want to be the top one," Correa told MLB.com. "That's what everybody wants to do. That's why we play."

Correa is just 23-years-old. He won't turn 24 until September, but he has already won the American League Rookie of the Year award, been selected to an All-Star game, and won a World Series with the Astros in 2017.

He isn't done though. He has his sights set on one more award, even if he doesn't necessarily think he has to win it this year.

"MVP is something I don't want to retire without winning one," he said. "It would be like a dream come true...That's amazing. I don't know if it's this year, but at some point, I'd like to win that, and I'll just try to improve my game every single day to try to accomplish that."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft has never been one to accept mediocrity and he has been anything but since coming into the league in 2015, and while he may not think he is the best player right, now he is willing to work to get there.

MORE:

2017 MLB All-Star Game voting: Astros hold down three spots in latest AL update



"I feel like I had a really great year last year, but there's still many holes in my game I can fix in order for me to get better," he said. "Obviously, my expectations are even higher than last year. With the experience I acquired last year and the things I've learned through the 2 1/2 years I've been playing in the big leagues, I'm thinking about becoming an even better player this year, and I know what I need to do in order for me to do that."