No quick fix for breakdown problem - Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones concedes that his side need to improve at the breakdowns, but that finding a solution will not come quickly.

No quick fix for breakdowns problem - Jones

Ill-discipline at the breakdowns was a crucial factor in England's 22-16 defeat to France on Saturday – a result that handed Ireland the Six Nations title after their 28-8 victory over Scotland earlier in the day.

Jones admits that his side have failed to cope with the changing interpretations surrounding breakdowns, but is well aware that he needs to engineer a significant improvement in that department.

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Jones said: "The breakdown has definitely become more contestable.

"There are different interpretations of the ruck that are being refereed and the contest has increased enormously, and we're failing to cope with that at the moment.

"We've got to find ways to cope with it, it's as simple as that. And it's going to take us some time; it's not going to come quickly."

England have the chance to deny Ireland a Grand Slam next weekend at Twickenham and Jones revealed that they are likely to be without Nathan Jones, who left the pitch injured after just 24 minutes in Paris.

He added: "He's being examined by the doctor. We're not sure [how bad it is].

"[He is] unlikely to be available next week."