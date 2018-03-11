Jordan Ayew was sent off after just 11 minutes against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, the fasted red card of the Premier League season.

Swansea City’s Jordan Ayew receives fastest red card of the Premier League season

The 26-year-old was dismissed having almost caught Jonathan Hogg on the knee in a thoughtless attempt to win the ball.

And referee Michael Oliver was quick to show the Ghanaian a straight red with just 11 minutes played at the John Smith's Stadium.



Despite their numerical disadvantage, the visitors put up a strong display to earn a point.

Ayew who joined the Swans from Aston Villa only on Friday beat Ki Sung-Yueng and Sam Clucas to the club’s Player of the Month award.

He will miss next week’s FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham as well as the Premier League trips to Manchester United and West Brom.

Swansea boast of 31 points from 30 games to place 14th in the English Premier League.