News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

MLB free agency rumors: Twins, Lance Lynn agree to 1-year deal

Sporting News
Sporting News /

One free agent starting pitcher looks close to finding a new home.

MLB free agency rumors: Twins, Lance Lynn agree to 1-year deal

MLB free agency rumors: Twins, Lance Lynn agree to 1-year deal

According to FanRag Sports, the Twins are closing in on signing former Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn.



The deal is reportedly for one year.



Lynn has had five straight seasons in which he made at least 31 starts. He threw for more than 200 innings in 2013 and 2014 and he posted a career-best .223 batting average against in 2017.

According to MLB Network, the deal is worth $12 million and it could increase to $14 million with performance bonuses.

Since Lynn was given a qualifying offer by the Cardinals, the Twins will give up the No. 95 pick in this year's MLB draft as compensation.



Back To Top