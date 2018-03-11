Fanning through, Slater misses WSL heat

Retirement-bound Mick Fanning has surged straight through to the third round of the Quiksilver Pro, exploiting a Kelly Slater no-show on the Gold Coast.

Retiring world champion surfer Mick Fanning has progressed to round three of the Quicksilver Pro.

Three-time world champion Fanning, who will end his 17-year professional career at Bells Beach later this month, comfortably won his heat against Jesse Mendes.

But Slater was conspicuously absent from the same heat at the World Surf League season opener at Snapper Rocks.

The 11-time world champion can still make a late appearance to contest the knock-out second round, but is considered a likely scratching given unconfirmed reports of lingering soreness from foot surgery.

"I was getting ready to surf against Kelly then he texted me just before I paddled out telling me he wasn't here," said Fanning.

"I'll take that as a win. I hope his foot's okay ... he's one of my favourite people to compete against. We've had some great battles and hopefully he makes it back because I would love to surf with him one more time."

Surfing competitively for the last time on the Gold Coast, Fanning returned to the beach to a chorus from children chanting his name.

While humbled by the support since making the call to retire, the 36-year-old said he has no regrets.

"That's real special. I guess I've done something right in my life," Fanning said of the chants.

"(A competition win) doesn't mean the same as it used to.

"This is a really comfortable place for me ... I want to step outside my comfort zone and see how weird I can get."

Earlier, defending Quiksilver Pro champion Owen Wright and fellow Australians Julian Wilson, Adrian Buchan and Connor O'Leary had first round heat wins while Brazil's Felipe Toledo was the stand-out on a low-scoring day.

Wright was far from his best but effective enough in the opening heat in tricky conditions, while Wilson defied a recent shoulder injury and 3.30am wake up and drive from his Sunshine Coast home to also earn an automatic third-round berth.

Fellow Australian Matt Wilkinson was third in a higher-scoring second heat and will face elimination in the second round as a result.

Two-time defending champion John John Florence, who did not lose in the first round once last year, also has elimination hanging over him. He will enter a sudden death match-up with in-form Mikey Wright in the second round likely to take place on either Monday or Tuesday.

Women's world champion Tyler Wright toughed out a heat victory to progress directly to the third round along with fellow Australian star Sally Fitzgibbons.

But defending Roxy Pro champion Stephanie Gilmore will have to do it the hard way after being upset by injury replacement Macy Callaghan in her heat.