The NHL's regular season winds to a close with several compelling playoff races still playing out in the standings.

When do the NHL playoffs start? Schedule for road to 2018 Stanley Cup Final

While a handful of teams out of contention (sorry, Canada) have turned their attention toward Rasmus Dahlin and the 2018 NHL Draft lottery, the vast majority maintain at least a sliver of hope to reach the postseason. So which teams have the best shot at shoring up a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

Below are the latest NHL standings, along with odds, projections, and everything else there is to know as the 2017-18 season nears its end.

When do the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs start?

The NHL regular season was extended one day to April 8 to accommodate a make-up game between the Panthers and Bruins, postponed from Jan. 11 due to snow in Boston. The playoffs begin three days later on April 11.

A full schedule of each first-round series will be added here when announced.

NHL standings

Head here for an updated look at the playoff picture.

NHL playoff odds, predictions

Head here for updated postseason odds from AccuScore.