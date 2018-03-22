2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: First base

Our 2018 first base rankings are loaded...kind of. As usual, fantasy baseball owners shouldn't have trouble finding a high-quality 1B on draft day, but with guys like Anthony Rizzo (2B) and Freddie Freeman (3B) eligible at other infield positions in many leagues -- plus sluggers like Cody Bellinger and Rhys Hoskins eligible in the outfield -- several of the top options won't be drafted as first basemen. That means you might have to dig a little deeper on your cheat sheet to find a sleeper. Fortunately, there are plenty.

Power is abundant throughout our rankings, but only a handful of 1Bs really steal bases (Paul Goldschmidt, Wil Myers, Ian Desmond). You can find some decent averages outside of the top 10, but you're more likely to find a sub-.250 slugger. Batted-ball luck will go a long way in determining the final rankings of these types of guys, as even a 10-point swing in batting average makes a difference.

Age and injuries are heavily factored into our rankings. We're buying the Hoskins/Matt Olson breakouts from last year, but we're a little more leery of Ryan Zimmerman's bounceback. Even Yonder Alonso, Logan Morrison, and Justin Smoak, 30, 30 and 31, respectively, seem more likely to repeat than Kendrys Morales, Albert Pujols or Hanley Ramirez do of having another big year. Some fantasy owners will opt for the proven consistency even if it comes with a lower ceiling; others will go for the upside. All we really know is that owners from both groups will be burned.

But, again, there are enough fall-back options, both on draft day and on the waiver wire throughout the season, that you shouldn't be struggling at first base for too long. Just follow the power.

Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings. 7 Edwin Encarnacion Indians 8 Rhys Hoskins Phillies OF 9 Matt Olson A's 10 Miguel Cabrera Tigers 11 Wil Myers Padres OF* 12 Eric Hosmer Padres 13 Chris Davis Orioles 14 Justin Smoak Blue Jays 15 Jay Bruce Mets OF 16 Miguel Sano Twins 3B 17 Joey Gallo Rangers 3B/OF 18 Ian Desmond Rockies OF 19 Yonder Alonso Indians 20 Greg Bird Yankees 21 Logan Morrison Twins 22 Ryan McMahon Rockies 23 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals 24 Buster Posey Giants C 25 Eric Thames Brewers OF 26 Carlos Santana Phillies OF 27 Josh Bell Pirates 28 Trey Mancini Orioles OF 29 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox 30 Justin Bour Marlins 31 Kendrys Morales Blue Jays 32 Albert Pujols Angels 33 Matt Carpenter Cardinals 2B/3B 34 Lucas Duda Royals 35 Yuli Gurriel Astros 36 Joe Mauer Twins 37 J.T. Realmuto Marlins C 38 Brandon Belt Giants OF 39 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 2B/3B 40 Marwin Gonzalez Astros 2B/3B/SS/OF 41 Adrian Gonzalez Mets 42 Jose Martinez Cardinals OF 43 Ryon Healy Mariners 3B 44 C.J. Cron Rays 45 Luis Valbuena Angels 46 Mark Reynolds FA 47 Mike Napoli FA