News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ablett in, Dangerfield to miss AFL opener
AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: First base

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Our 2018 first base rankings are loaded...kind of. As usual, fantasy baseball owners shouldn't have trouble finding a high-quality 1B on draft day, but with guys like Anthony Rizzo (2B) and Freddie Freeman (3B) eligible at other infield positions in many leagues -- plus sluggers like Cody Bellinger and Rhys Hoskins eligible in the outfield -- several of the top options won't be drafted as first basemen. That means you might have to dig a little deeper on your cheat sheet to find a sleeper. Fortunately, there are plenty.

2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: First base

2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: First base

Power is abundant throughout our rankings, but only a handful of 1Bs really steal bases (Paul Goldschmidt, Wil Myers, Ian Desmond). You can find some decent averages outside of the top 10, but you're more likely to find a sub-.250 slugger. Batted-ball luck will go a long way in determining the final rankings of these types of guys, as even a 10-point swing in batting average makes a difference.

MORE FANTASY BASEBALL: 2018 draft cheat sheet

Age and injuries are heavily factored into our rankings. We're buying the Hoskins/Matt Olson breakouts from last year, but we're a little more leery of Ryan Zimmerman's bounceback. Even Yonder Alonso, Logan Morrison, and Justin Smoak, 30, 30 and 31, respectively, seem more likely to repeat than Kendrys Morales, Albert Pujols or Hanley Ramirez do of having another big year. Some fantasy owners will opt for the proven consistency even if it comes with a lower ceiling; others will go for the upside. All we really know is that owners from both groups will be burned.

But, again, there are enough fall-back options, both on draft day and on the waiver wire throughout the season, that you shouldn't be struggling at first base for too long. Just follow the power.


2018 FANTASY BASEBALL RANKINGS:
Catcher | Second | Third | Shortstop | Outfield | Starter |

Reliever

Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings.


7 Edwin Encarnacion Indians

2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: First base

Reliever

Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings.

7 Edwin Encarnacion Indians

Reliever

Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings.

Rank Player Team Other eligibility
1 Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks
2 Freddie Freeman Braves 3B
3 Joey Votto Reds
4 Anthony Rizzo Cubs 2B
5 Jose Abreu White Sox
6 Cody Bellinger Dodgers OF
7 Edwin Encarnacion Indians
8 Rhys Hoskins Phillies OF
9 Matt Olson A's
10 Miguel Cabrera Tigers
11 Wil Myers Padres OF*
12 Eric Hosmer Padres
13 Chris Davis Orioles
14 Justin Smoak Blue Jays
15 Jay Bruce Mets OF
16 Miguel Sano Twins 3B
17 Joey Gallo Rangers 3B/OF
18 Ian Desmond Rockies OF
19 Yonder Alonso Indians
20 Greg Bird Yankees
21 Logan Morrison Twins
22 Ryan McMahon Rockies
23 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals
24 Buster Posey Giants C
25 Eric Thames Brewers OF
26 Carlos Santana Phillies OF
27 Josh Bell Pirates
28 Trey Mancini Orioles OF
29 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
30 Justin Bour Marlins
31 Kendrys Morales Blue Jays
32 Albert Pujols Angels
33 Matt Carpenter Cardinals 2B/3B
34 Lucas Duda Royals
35 Yuli Gurriel Astros
36 Joe Mauer Twins
37 J.T. Realmuto Marlins C
38 Brandon Belt Giants OF
39 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 2B/3B
40 Marwin Gonzalez Astros 2B/3B/SS/OF
41 Adrian Gonzalez Mets
42 Jose Martinez Cardinals OF
43 Ryon Healy Mariners 3B
44 C.J. Cron Rays
45 Luis Valbuena Angels
46 Mark Reynolds FA
47 Mike Napoli FA


  • Not eligible at this position on draft day but expected to play there during the season
Back To Top