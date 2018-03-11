Rugby League: Catalans up and running after denying Rovers in return

Catalans Dragons overcame fellow strugglers Hull KR 18-16 on Saturday to pick up their first win of the 2018 Super League season.

Catalans up and running after denying Rovers in return

Lewis Tierney and Fouad Yaha scored tries as the Dragons avenged a 23-4 loss at the hands of the same opponents at KCOM Craven Park last month.

While the victory fails to move Steve McNamara's side off the foot of the table, they have at least opened their account for the campaign at the fifth attempt.

The French club are now level with Rovers and Salford Red Devils on two points after a see-saw contest was settled by Lucas Albert's 72nd-minute penalty.

The half-back kicked 10 points for his side, including conversions after wingers Tierney and Yaha touched down.

George Lawler and Justin Carney crossed for Rovers, with Ryan Shaw landing four goals, but Tim Sheens' side remain without an away triumph in Super League since June 2016.