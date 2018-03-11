Georgia fired Mark Fox on Saturday, which ended a nine-year run with the Bulldogs that produced two NCAA tournament appearances.

Seven Georgia Bulldogs candidates to replace Mark Fox as head coach

Georgia, however, finished 18-15 with a 7-11 record in an increasingly-competitive Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs were knocked out of the SEC tournament by Kentucky on Friday.

With the program looking in a new direction, here are seven candidates for the job.

Tom Crean

Why he makes sense: Crean is going to land another job in a major conference soon, and other SEC schools have found success with veteran coaches such as Rick Barnes, Bruce Pearl and Cuonzo Martin. That's increased the quality of the league, and Crean is the kind of coach who fits that description. He has nine tournament appearances between Marquette and Indiana and a sideline presence that's impossible to ignore. This hire would get attention, and of the names on this list, Crean makes the most sense if the Bulldogs are serious about increasing their profile in the SEC.

Thad Matta

Why he makes sense: This would be the big-name hire that excites the fan-base. Matta led Ohio State to 20-plus wins in 12 of 13 seasons in Columbus, and the 50-year-old coach has been linked to interest in the Ole Miss job. Could Georgia under-cut that? Maybe. DawgNation.com's Chip Towers notes that Matta's brother Greg coaches at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Ga. Matta seems to be motivated to get back in the game, and this could be the perfect opportunity.

Earl Grant

Why he makes sense: Grant is an impressive riser who played college basketball at Division II Georgia College before working his way up as an assistant. He's built College of Charleston into a tournament team, and the 41-year-old coach is going to take that next step up. This would be a good landing spot if Georgia misses on Matta or Crean.

Ron Hunter

Why he makes sense: You remember Hunter, the coach who fell out of his chair when Georgia State made its NCAA tournament run in 2014-15. Hunter has 405 career victories and has coached in the Sun Belt Conference for the last seven seasons. Hunter, 53, could be a stabilizing force for the program.

Pat Kelsey

Why he makes sense: Kelsey, 42, had kept Winthrop in the hunt in the Sun Belt Conference the last three seasons. The Eagles are 68-28 with a NCAA tournament appearance in that stretch. Kelsey is an up-and-coming coach who eventually will get a swing in a bigger conference, so Georgia will have to make sure he's the right fit.

Nick McDevitt

Why he makes sense: Another Sun Belt coach who continues to have success. The Bulldog have compiled a 60-28 record in league play under his watch since 2013-14. That included a tournament berth in 2015-16. Kelsey and McDevitt would resonate the same with Bulldogs fans.

Jonas Hayes

Why he makes sense: Georgia could choose to promote from within, and if that's the case Hayes makes for the most-interesting candidate. The Atlanta native played for the Bulldogs and he's worked his way up the coaching ladder from the high school ranks. He served as an assistant with the Bulldogs under Fox since 2013. It's not the big splash Georgia is looking for, but it could be a solid internal move.