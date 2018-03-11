News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Eric Bailly goes from Maradona turn marvel to 'own goal of the season' nightmare

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly went from showboating, 'Maradona turn' heroics to own goal embarrassment in two memorable moments against Liverpool.

Eric Bailly goes from Maradona turn marvel to 'own goal of the season' nightmare

Eric Bailly goes from Maradona turn marvel to 'own goal of the season' nightmare

Starting his first Premier League match in four months, the centre-back was welcomed with open arms by United fans, who loved his high-risk, high-reward pirouette turn to shrug off Mohamed Salah in the first half.









But, with Jose Mourinho's men leading by two goals courtesy of Marcus Rashford, Bailly somehow backheel-flicked the ball into his own goal from a driven Sadio Mane cross.








United held out at Old Trafford to win 2-1 and go five points clear of top-four rivals Liverpool in second place with eight Premier League games to play.

Back To Top