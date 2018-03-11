Manchester United defender Eric Bailly went from showboating, 'Maradona turn' heroics to own goal embarrassment in two memorable moments against Liverpool.

Eric Bailly goes from Maradona turn marvel to 'own goal of the season' nightmare

Starting his first Premier League match in four months, the centre-back was welcomed with open arms by United fans, who loved his high-risk, high-reward pirouette turn to shrug off Mohamed Salah in the first half.



Eric Bailly, the coolest man on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/nVJJg6REzy

— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 10, 2018





Eric Bailly is straight from Wakanda.

— Justin (@SlimSnelling) March 10, 2018





Eric Bailly doing drag backs in the middle of the park. I LOVE THIS GAME! #mufc pic.twitter.com/dBkGwPd63F

— United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 10, 2018





Eric Bailly Zidane-rouletting his way into my heart.

— Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) March 10, 2018





ERIC BAILLY JUST DID A MARADONNA TO GET AWAY FROM THE STRIKER pic.twitter.com/J8LTjQsyHf

— Waz (@wazzz_r) March 10, 2018





Eric Bailly is better than the best defender at your club. Pass it on.

— LJ™ (@RealTalkUnited) March 10, 2018





Rashford & Lukaku immense, but difference has been return of Eric Bailly. #MUFC could have had a different season if he'd stayed fit

— Sam Pilger (@sampilger) March 10, 2018



But, with Jose Mourinho's men leading by two goals courtesy of Marcus Rashford, Bailly somehow backheel-flicked the ball into his own goal from a driven Sadio Mane cross.



Eric Bailly overtakes Phil Jones in Manchester United's 'own goal of the season' award. Great stuff. #MUNLIV

— Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 10, 2018





That is some finish by Eric Bailly. Tremendous.

— FK (@fkhanage) March 10, 2018





Man Utd fans after Eric Bailly's own goal. pic.twitter.com/ppuwCjWyWi

— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) March 10, 2018





Feel really bad for Eric Bailly. Was phenomenal up until the own goal considering it’s his first start since November. Sad to see him injured again - hoping it’s not long term. Manchester United need him.

— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 10, 2018





Eric Bailly receiving treatment from the physio for a severe case of embarrassment.

— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 10, 2018





I've spent 16 years trying to recreate Gianfranco Zola's goal against Norwich and then Eric Bailly does it completely by accident.

— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) March 10, 2018



United held out at Old Trafford to win 2-1 and go five points clear of top-four rivals Liverpool in second place with eight Premier League games to play.