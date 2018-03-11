Jose Mourinho substituted Manchester United matchwinner Marcus Rashford against Liverpool as he was afraid referee Craig Pawson would follow the advice of pundit Gary Neville and send the striker off.

I feared ref was watching Gary Neville - Mourinho explains Rashford substitution

Rashford scored both United goals in a 2-1 win over their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday, giving Mourinho's men a five-point cushion over the Reds in second place in the Premier League table.

Covering the game for Sky Sports, former United and England full-back Neville said he felt Rashford could have been sent off, the 20-year-old having been booked for a late foul on James Milner.

AS IT HAPPENED: Manchester United v Liverpool

IN PICTURES: Manchester United v Liverpool

READ MORE: Rashford double fires Manchester United to victory over Liverpool

READ MORE: Klopp rages at ‘clear penalty’ not awarded for foul on Mane

Rashford ran into the crowd to celebrate after scoring, with the England international also catching defender Dejan Lovren with a badly-timed challenge in a fiery first-half spell.

And Mourinho - who has regularly hit out at pundits this season - aimed a dig at Neville in his post-match news conference, the manager having been booed by some United fans for substituting Rashford for Marouane Fellaini immediately after Eric Bailly's own goal gave Liverpool a lifeline.

"The fans, they can do what they want," Mourinho said. "I am not upset at all with that reaction.

"At half-time someone told me Gary Neville was asking Marcus Rashford to get a red card so I was scared the referee was watching.

"Where Liverpool brought a lot of players to the central area of the pitch, Marcus Rashford was defending the corridor against [Trent] Alexander-Arnold.

"And with the yellow card and the pressure of Gary, I made the decision to play a player who could get a yellow."

Rashford's goals were the only shots on target recorded by United in their victory and Mourinho felt it was important for the Wythenshawe-born striker to score in the rival clash.

"It was good for Marcus, good for us," Mourinho told MUTV. "I think it's special for him.

READ MORE: Man United always in control – Mourinho revels in win over Liverpool

READ MORE: Two-goal Rashford relaxed over England place

READ MORE: Mourinho criticises crowd for giving Scott McTominay stick

READ MORE: Lukaku was confident he could dominate Lovren, says Mourinho

"Local boy, you know that better than me. A local boy, Academy boy, to score against Liverpool at Old Trafford is a special feeling for him.

"If he could choose to score goals against somebody, I am pretty sure he would choose to score against Liverpool."