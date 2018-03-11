News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Georgia reportedly fires basketball coach Mark Fox; Tom Crean to get a call?

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Mark Fox has been fired as basketball coach at Georgia, according to multiple reports.

Georgia reportedly fires basketball coach Mark Fox; Tom Crean to get a call?

Georgia reportedly fires basketball coach Mark Fox; Tom Crean to get a call?

CBS Sports reports the move is official, and that former Indiana and Marquette coach Tom Crean's name is "sure to surface as a possible replacement."




The Bulldogs are 18-15 this season, Fox’s ninth in Athens. The team was bounced from the SEC Tournament via a 62-49 loss to Kentucky in Friday's quarterfinals.

Georgia has posted winning records in five straight seasons, but have made the NCAA Tournament just twice during Fox’s tenure, failing to get past the first round both times.

Before taking the Georgia job in 2009, Fox coached at Nevada for five years.

Back To Top