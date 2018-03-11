Klopp rages over 'clear penalty' on Mane after Liverpool lose to Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool were denied a “clear penalty” in their clash with Manchester United.

The Reds went down to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, with an Eric Bailly own goal in the second half insufficient to cancel out a couple of Marcus Rashford efforts for the hosts.

Liverpool dominated the second half, though, and the German feels they were robbed of a chance to draw level following a clumsy challenge in the home box.

"It was a clear penalty with Marouane Fellaini on Sadio Mane, in situations like this you need the right decision,” he told Sky Sports.

The former Dortmund boss believes his team made life difficult for themselves by twice conceding in the opening 25 minutes, with his side’s rearguard coming under the spotlight once more as United’s direct approach prised them open.

"We have to defend these situations better,” he said. “You can always lose a header or a challenge with Romelu Lukaku, of course, but there is a gap in behind and we need to close that.

"The two goals made the game not easy. We had a lot of OK moments, two good moments in the first half where we could finish better. We didn't score before half time and then in the second half we chased the game. It is really difficult to do against a team like Manchester United.

"It is all about the result and we lost."

Liverpool missed the chance to leapfrog United in the standings and find themselves third on 60 points.

They remain well positioned to finish in a Champions League spot as they hold a seven-point advantage over fifth-placed Chelsea.