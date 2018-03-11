Marcus Rashford's impressive first-half double against Liverpool on Saturday was rejoiced across social media by Manchester United fans, with some even clamouring for him to win the Ballon d'Or.

'Rashford schooling Salah, Mane & Firmino!' - Liverpool double leaves Man Utd swooning

Jose Mourinho's side went in at half-time with a 2-0 lead over the visitors thanks to the 20-year-old England international, who was starting his first league game since Boxing Day.

Despite having prolific attackers such as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to call upon, Eric Bailly's own goal was all they had to take from the fixture at full-time.

United supporters were delighted at having the upper hand over their bruised top-four rivals, swooning over Rashford's clinical finishing at Old Trafford.



After Liverpool fail to clear a dangerous #MUFC attack in their penalty area, Rashford sweeps home past Karius for his second of the afternoon! #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/8URNDfOUzM

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 10, 2018





2 goals by Rashford in 10 minutes and 3 seconds. Plenty of time for a hat trick. @ManUtd #MUNLIV

— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) March 10, 2018





Rashford, made in manchester.



Alexander Arnold, made in liverpool.

— UnitedMansion, CUK! (@UnitedMansion) March 10, 2018





29% - Marcus Rashford has scored with 29% of his shots in the Premier League against 'big six' clubs, compared to a 10% ratio against the other teams. Talent. #MUNLIV

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2018





Salah, Mane & Firmino all on the pitch but Rashford be schooling them

— #BBNaija. AKWA IBOM's VERY oWn! (@ClintonViceB) March 10, 2018





How Manchester United fans see Marcus Rashford pic.twitter.com/zUXoRVU6ZS

— Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) March 10, 2018





This is why I’ve been saying he should play Rashford more!!!

— Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) March 10, 2018





Manchester's Rashford 2 Liverpool 0.

— Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) March 10, 2018





Marcus Rashford AGAIN!!!! Give the lad the Ballon d’Or already.

— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 10, 2018



Only three times have United conceded the first goal at home in the Premier League and gone on to lose, with the last time being in 2008-09 against Liverpool.

United went five points clear of the Reds in second place with the 2-1 victory, with runaway leaders Manchester City a further 13 points adrift.