'Rashford schooling Salah, Mane & Firmino!' - Liverpool double leaves Man Utd swooning

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Marcus Rashford's impressive first-half double against Liverpool on Saturday was rejoiced across social media by Manchester United fans, with some even clamouring for him to win the Ballon d'Or.

Jose Mourinho's side went in at half-time with a 2-0 lead over the visitors thanks to the 20-year-old England international, who was starting his first league game since Boxing Day.

Despite having prolific attackers such as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to call upon, Eric Bailly's own goal was all they had to take from the fixture at full-time.

United supporters were delighted at having the upper hand over their bruised top-four rivals, swooning over Rashford's clinical finishing at Old Trafford.












Only three times have United conceded the first goal at home in the Premier League and gone on to lose, with the last time being in 2008-09 against Liverpool.

United went five points clear of the Reds in second place with the 2-1 victory, with runaway leaders Manchester City a further 13 points adrift.

